U.S. backs Uzbekistan’s WTO accession during high-level trade talks in Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The United States continues to provide active institutional support for Uzbekistan's ongoing accession process to the World Trade Organization (WTO), the press service of the Uzbek president says.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who arrived in Tashkent to review current trade and economic cooperation frameworks.

During the talks, the sides paid special attention to deepening bilateral interaction within the framework of global trade integration, emphasizing that American support remains crucial for accelerating Uzbekistan's entry into the organization.

The ministers also discussed the practical outcomes of the roundtable held with American business representatives during the recent Tashkent International Investment Forum, emphasizing the importance of effectively utilizing the American-Uzbek Business and Investment Council to identify and promote new project initiatives.

The meeting highlighted a positive trajectory in bilateral economic relations, and the activation of business contacts, the steady growth of mutual trade turnover and investment indicators were noted with satisfaction," the press service added.

At the beginning of the meeting, the head of the American department conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from U.S. President Donald Trump to the head of state.

Following the high-level consultations, both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in leveraging international trade mechanisms to further expand long-term commercial ties between the two nations.