Azerbaijan awards posthumously MoD servicemen and civilian employees for role in restoration of territorial integrity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Military personnel and civilian employees of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense awarded posthumously for participation in combat operations to restore territorial integrity

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the military personnel and civilian employees of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan listed below, who took part in combat operations for the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, demonstrated bravery and courage, and honorably fulfilled their duties during the execution of tasks assigned to their military units, have been awarded posthumously.

The full list of those awarded can be accessed via the following link.