TRACECA to expand e-Permit system to Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan – SecGen

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 25. In the near future, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan will join the electronic permit (e-Permit) system under TRACECA, Secretary General Jasurbek Choriev said during the session “Seamless Eurasia: Logistics Hub at the Crossroads of Continents” held within the framework of the Annual Meeting and Business Forum of the bank, Trend's special correspondent reports from the event.

“We cooperate with international organizations such as the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and UNICEF, as well as with national structures of countries that have already implemented digital solutions.

As an example, Uzbekistan has an electronic permit (e-Permit) system in place. It is already used in cooperation with Türkiye and Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan will join it in the near future. This system effectively eliminates a significant part of paper-based documentation, which remains a serious issue,” he said.

Choriev noted that TRACECA is currently considering expanding the solution to other countries as well, with the aim of fully digitizing the permit issuance process.

“In practical terms, electronic permits are integrated into the border control system. Carriers and freight forwarders crossing borders will have all necessary permits in digital form, which will help avoid waiting times and the need to submit additional documents to transport authorities,” he said.