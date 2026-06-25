Azerbaijan awards military servicemen of Defense Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Military servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan have been awarded.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, the following military personnel of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan were awarded for their special services in preserving the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, for their distinction in performing their official duties and tasks assigned to the military unit:
With the 3rd Class Order "For service to the Motherland"
Tavakkul Farajov - Colonel
Kamil Mammadov - Colonel
Emil Huseynov - Captain
With the medal "For the Motherland"
Shahin Mammadov - Rear Admiral
Tural Abdullayev - Colonel
Rashad Mammadov - Captain of the 1st rank
Farid Bakirov - Lieutenant Colonel
Elshan Huseynov - Lieutenant Colonel
Gadir Ibrahimov - Lieutenant Colonel
Nofal Mashiyev - Major
Shirkhan Hajimammadov - Chief Warrant Officer
With the medal "For military services"
Farid Aliyev - Major General
Khayyam Abdullayev - Colonel
Rashad Babayev - Colonel
Javanshir Jahangirov - Colonel
Roman Chobanov - Medical Service Colonel
Fuad Ahmadov - Captain of the 1st Rank
Avaz Asgarov - Colonel
Rashad Ganbarov - Colonel
Ismayil Madatov - Colonel
Samandar Rizvanov - Colonel
Teyfur Rustamov - Colonel
Elchin Salayev - Colonel
Anar Safarov - Colonel
Gunduz Valiyev - Colonel
Oruj Yagubov - Colonel
Tachiraddin Abdinov - Lieutenant Colonel
Abdulali Bagiri - Lieutenant Colonel
Asadulla Javadov - Lieutenant Colonel
Ilgar Karimov - Lieutenant Colonel
Emil Gasimov - Lieutenant Colonel of Justice
Rustam Mehdiyev - Lieutenant Colonel
Zamir Mammadov - Lieutenant Colonel
Elchin Suleymanli - Lieutenant Colonel
Khayyam Shahverdiyev - Lieutenant Colonel
Aziz Zayidov - Lieutenant Colonel
Rovshan Amashov - Major
Kanan Hajiyev - Major
Ramil Huseynov - Major
Sabuhi Huseynov - Major
Abil Mammadov - Justice Major
Jeyhun Akbarov - Captain
Ahmad Kavuzov - Captain
Eldar Mammadov - Captain