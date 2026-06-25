Azerbaijan awards military servicemen of Defense Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Military servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan have been awarded.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the following military personnel of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan were awarded for their special services in preserving the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, for their distinction in performing their official duties and tasks assigned to the military unit:

With the 3rd Class Order "For service to the Motherland"

Tavakkul Farajov - Colonel

Kamil Mammadov - Colonel

Emil Huseynov - Captain

With the medal "For the Motherland"

Shahin Mammadov - Rear Admiral

Tural Abdullayev - Colonel

Rashad Mammadov - Captain of the 1st rank

Farid Bakirov - Lieutenant Colonel

Elshan Huseynov - Lieutenant Colonel

Gadir Ibrahimov - Lieutenant Colonel

Nofal Mashiyev - Major

Shirkhan Hajimammadov - Chief Warrant Officer

With the medal "For military services"

Farid Aliyev - Major General

Khayyam Abdullayev - Colonel

Rashad Babayev - Colonel

Javanshir Jahangirov - Colonel

Roman Chobanov - Medical Service Colonel

Fuad Ahmadov - Captain of the 1st Rank

Avaz Asgarov - Colonel

Rashad Ganbarov - Colonel

Ismayil Madatov - Colonel

Samandar Rizvanov - Colonel

Teyfur Rustamov - Colonel

Elchin Salayev - Colonel

Anar Safarov - Colonel

Gunduz Valiyev - Colonel

Oruj Yagubov - Colonel

Tachiraddin Abdinov - Lieutenant Colonel

Abdulali Bagiri - Lieutenant Colonel

Asadulla Javadov - Lieutenant Colonel

Ilgar Karimov - Lieutenant Colonel

Emil Gasimov - Lieutenant Colonel of Justice

Rustam Mehdiyev - Lieutenant Colonel

Zamir Mammadov - Lieutenant Colonel

Elchin Suleymanli - Lieutenant Colonel

Khayyam Shahverdiyev - Lieutenant Colonel

Aziz Zayidov - Lieutenant Colonel

Rovshan Amashov - Major

Kanan Hajiyev - Major

Ramil Huseynov - Major

Sabuhi Huseynov - Major

Abil Mammadov - Justice Major

Jeyhun Akbarov - Captain

Ahmad Kavuzov - Captain

Eldar Mammadov - Captain