Azerbaijan, EU discuss relations, regional agenda and peace process developments (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Azerbaijan and the European Union have discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations, regional developments, and the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and Magdalena Grono, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia.

The two sides held an extensive exchange of views on Azerbaijan–EU relations and regional issues, and underlined that ongoing political dialogue, high-level reciprocal visits, and intensive contacts have made an important contribution to the development of ties.

In this context, they highlighted the significance of the visit of European Council President António Costa to Azerbaijan this year in deepening mutual understanding and advancing the cooperation agenda.

The meeting reviewed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU in political, economic, energy, transport, communication, and other areas, as well as the implementation of existing agreements.

Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov briefed the EU side on recent developments in the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process and the peace agenda, stressing the importance of making use of existing opportunities to finalize the peace process, ensuring timely fulfillment of commitments, and strengthening mutual trust.

The sides also emphasized the importance of continued cooperation within international organizations, including ongoing dialogue and consultations on issues of mutual interest between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

The parties also exchanged views on other current regional and international issues.