Kyrgyzstan reports growing industrial investment in Ak-Tala district

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. A total of 92.7 million soms ($1.06 million) has been invested in the industrial sector of Kyrgyzstan’s Ak-Tala district between 2021 and 2025.

This was reported by the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

The information was presented to President of the Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on June 25 during his working visit to Naryn region, where he reviewed the district’s current socio-economic development indicators and promising projects of Ak-Tala district.

The briefing was delivered by Head of the Ak-Tala District State Administration and Akim of the district, Mirlan Kamchybekov.

"During the presentation, it was noted that the district has consistently strengthened its production base and developed its social infrastructure in recent years. Between 2021 and 2025, enterprises for livestock slaughtering, milk processing, and wool processing were launched. Total investment in the industrial sector amounted to 92.7 million soms," the statement said.

During the same period, a number of social facilities were commissioned in the district, including three schools, two kindergartens, three feldsher-obstetric stations, a district hospital, and two sports halls.

Meanwhile, investment growth in Ak-Tala district points to ongoing efforts to diversify the local economy and strengthen industrial capacity in one of Kyrgyzstan’s remote regions. The launch of processing enterprises and more than 92 million soms in industrial investment suggest a gradual shift toward value-added production, while parallel investments in schools, healthcare facilities, and sports infrastructure indicate a balanced approach to regional development.