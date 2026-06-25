Kazakhstan strengthens role in China-Europe freight transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Around 85% of overland freight traffic between China and Europe passes through Kazakhstan.

This was announced in a press release, published by the press service of the Kazakh government on June 25, following Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin’s statement.

“On the sidelines of the 9th “China-Eurasia” International Exhibition, Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, held a bilateral meeting with Din Xuexiang, Deputy Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China,” the press release reported.

According to the report, the sides discussed prospects for strengthening strategic partnership, implementing joint investment projects, developing transport and logistics infrastructure, and expanding trade and economic cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to investment ties. According to the Kazakh government, China has invested about $30 billion in Kazakhstan's economy since independence, making it one of the country's largest foreign investors.

The parties also reaffirmed their commitment to expanding trade and investment and deepening cooperation within the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the China-Central Asia format.

China is one of Kazakhstan's largest trading and investment partners. According to official data, bilateral trade reached a record level of more than $43 billion in 2025. The two countries cooperate closely in energy, manufacturing, logistics and infrastructure development, while Kazakhstan plays a central role in China's Belt and Road Initiative as a key transit hub linking East Asia with Europe. Transport corridors crossing Kazakhstan, including rail routes connecting China with Europe and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, have become increasingly important amid the diversification of Eurasian trade flows.