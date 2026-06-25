20th session of PUIC Conference wraps up in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The 20th session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (PUIC) has ended, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The 20th session of the Conference of PUIC, hosted by the Parliament of Azerbaijan, continued its work on June 25.

The session was moderated by Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Head of the Azerbaijani Delegation to PUIC, Rafael Huseynov.

The event reviewed the issues on the agenda of the session, discussed a number of organizational issues, approved reports of the organization's structures, draft resolutions, and reviewed other issues.

Representatives of the delegations made speeches during the discussions, expressing their views and comments on the issues on the agenda.

Then, Deputy Head of the Azerbaijani Delegation to PUIC, Jeyhun Mammadov, announced the draft Baku Declaration, the final document of the 20th session, to the event participants.

After extensive discussions, the declaration was adopted.

The PUIC Secretary General, Mouhamed Khouraichi Niass, expressed his gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the hospitality, sincere attitude, and high respect shown to the conference participants. The Secretary General also expressed his gratitude to the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament and Chairperson of the 20th Session of the PUIC Conference, Sahiba Gafarova, for the exemplary organization of the event, the creation of comprehensive conditions, and the support provided for the successful completion of the conference.

Summing up the event, Rafael Huseynov emphasized that the discussions held within the framework of the conference and the decisions adopted will contribute to the further strengthening of cooperation between the member states. He expressed his gratitude to the delegations of the member states for their active participation in the event, the initiatives they put forward, and the fruitful discussions.

At the end of the event, ayahs from the Holy Quran were recited.

Thus, the 20th session of the PUIC Conference successfully concluded its work.