UNECE, Uzbekistan discuss circular economy co-op and waste management reforms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) met with Director of Uzbekistan’s Agency for Waste Management and Circular Economy Development to discuss expanding cooperation on circular economy initiatives, waste management digitalization, and regional environmental collaboration in Central Asia.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan’s Agency for Waste Management and Circular Economy Development, following the meeting between Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Tatyana Molcean and Sharifbek Hasanov, Director of Uzbekistan’s Agency for Waste Management and Circular Economy Development.

The parties discussed expanding cooperation between Uzbekistan and UNECE in advancing the circular economy, accelerating the digital transformation of the waste management sector, strengthening regional cooperation in Central Asia, and supporting the initiative to establish a regional center under the Basel Convention.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of collaboration on promoting circular economy principles, enhancing environmental safety, digitalizing environmental governance systems, and fostering greater regional coordination on sustainable development issues.

“Expanding cooperation in circular economy development and environmental governance remains a key priority for sustainable growth in the region,” participants said during the talks.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation aimed at improving resource efficiency, advancing environmentally sustainable practices, and supporting the region’s transition toward a greener and more resilient economy.