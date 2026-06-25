CIMS calls for higher operational efficiency in Caspian ports and vessels

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 25. Operational efficiency across Caspian Sea ports and vessels must be maximized, according to Caspian Integrated Maritime Solutions (CIMS), the company CEO Sherkhan Sugurbekov said during the “Seamless Eurasia: A Logistics Hub at the Crossroads of Continents” session held as part of the Annual Meeting and Business Forum of the Eurasian Development Bank, Trend's special correspondent reports from the event.

He said the Caspian Sea is increasingly becoming a bridge and an important component of major international transport routes such as the Middle Corridor and the North–South route.

Sugurbekov noted that port infrastructure and shipping activity in the Caspian region are actively developing.

“At the same time, we believe the existing infrastructure is sufficient to meet current transport needs. However, the transport sector faces a number of challenges, primarily related to synchronization and coordination of processes. This fully applies to maritime transport systems as well,” he said.

He added that in order for the Caspian section to function as a reliable transport bridge, efforts in the coming years should focus on improving the reliability and predictability of the entire system.

“To achieve this, we must maximize the operational efficiency of ports and vessels. In addition, all elements of the system should be integrated through unified digital solutions and platforms, which we are actively working to develop,” he emphasized.