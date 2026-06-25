UK Chartered Insurance Institute eyes cooperation with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The UK Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) is considering cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of professional education,CEO of CII Matthew Hill said at the Azerbaijan International Insurance Forum held in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, CII works around the world in partnership with various organizations and is currently modernizing its own approach to forming strategic alliances.

“This is a very exciting period for CII as we seek to modernize our approach and become more flexible in building strategic partnerships with institutions and companies around the world. A number of existing models of cooperation can be applied to Azerbaijan,” he said.

As an example, Hill cited the interaction of CII with the Institute of Finance in the UAE.

“The Institute, within the framework of the objectives set by the Central Bank, is working on significant capacity building. We work closely with them to provide access to vocational training that allows for qualifications on a wide scale.

Through a government-backed professional development programme, CII provides opportunities for upskilling participants in the Hong Kong insurance market.

There are literally hundreds of partnership options with companies and institutions in different parts of the world,” the CEO noted.

He emphasized that CII is ready to cooperate with organizations that share a commitment to the principles of professionalism.

"We are committed to forming partnerships with anyone who shares our commitment to professionalism. The most important thing to us is to maintain the reputation for rigorous standards and quality for which we are known throughout the world," Hill added.