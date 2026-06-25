Azerbaijan, France discuss bilateral relations in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Azerbaijan and France discussed bilateral relations at a high-level meeting in Baku.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev held a meeting with French diplomat Bertrand Buchwalter, who is visiting Baku.

The Presidential Aide shared details of the meeting in a post on his official X page.

“I had a productive meeting with my French colleague, Bertrand Buchwalter, who is visiting Baku. In the spirit of the phone conversation held last month between President Ilham Aliyev and President Emmanuel Macron, we reviewed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–France bilateral relations. We also exchanged views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest,” he wrote.