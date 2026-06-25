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Azerbaijan awards several servicemen of Defense Ministry with top military rank of "major general"

Politics Materials 25 June 2026 16:44 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan awards several servicemen of Defense Ministry with top military rank of "major general"
Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Military personnel of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan have been awarded the highest military rank of "major general".

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the following military personnel of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan were awarded the highest military rank of "major general":

Colonel Rasul Aliyev

Colonel Elchin Abdullayev

Colonel Azer Heybatli

Colonel Gulmammad Rzayev

Colonel Ruslan Aghasiyev.

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