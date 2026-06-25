Azerbaijan awards several servicemen of Defense Ministry with top military rank of "major general"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Military personnel of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan have been awarded the highest military rank of "major general".
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, the following military personnel of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan were awarded the highest military rank of "major general":
Colonel Rasul Aliyev
Colonel Elchin Abdullayev
Colonel Azer Heybatli
Colonel Gulmammad Rzayev
Colonel Ruslan Aghasiyev.