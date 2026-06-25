Kazakhstan, Thailand sign action plan for 2027-2028 cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Kazakhstan and Thailand have signed a Joint Action Plan for 2027-2028 following talks between their foreign ministers in Astana.

This was announced in a press release published on June 25 by Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held talks with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand Sihasak Phuangketkeow, who arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit," the report says.

According to the ministry, the sides discussed political dialogue, trade, investment cooperation, and cultural and humanitarian ties. Particular attention was paid to transport and logistics connectivity and strengthening links between Central Asia and Southeast Asia.

"Thailand is one of Kazakhstan's key partners in Southeast Asia. Today's talks reaffirmed the high level of mutual understanding and our countries' shared commitment to implementing new joint projects in the fields of trade, investment, and humanitarian cooperation," Kosherbayev said.

The ministers also reviewed prospects for cooperation in agriculture, food production, digitalization, logistics and tourism, the report says.

According to the press release, Kazakhstan reiterated its readiness to use the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route to strengthen trade links between the two regions.

The sides additionally exchanged views on regional and international issues and discussed Kazakhstan's proposal to establish an International Water Organization under the auspices of the United Nations, the ministry reported.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan and Thailand established diplomatic relations in 1992 and have steadily expanded cooperation in trade, investment, transport, tourism and agriculture. Thailand is regarded as one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in Southeast Asia, while Kazakhstan serves as Thailand’s main gateway to Central Asia. Bilateral trade reached about $255 million in 2025, with both countries seeking to deepen cooperation in logistics, digitalization, food production and connectivity projects linking Central Asia with ASEAN markets.