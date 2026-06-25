Azerbaijani team participates in Anatolian Eagle-2026 International Exercise (VIDEO)

Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Anatolian Eagle-2026 International Tactical Flight Exercise is currently underway at the airbase in Konya, Türkiye.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

According to the report, the exercise involves the flight and technical personnel of the Azerbaijan Air Force, as well as Su-25 attack aircraft.

Initially, participants were provided with detailed briefings on the objectives of the exercise, area of the conduct, the tasks to be carried out throughout its various stages, and safety procedures.

Military pilots successfully accomplished the tasks assigned at each stage of the exercise in accordance with the training plan, demonstrating a high level of professionalism.

It is noteworthy that, the primary objectives of the exercise are to enhance cooperation among the air forces of the participating countries, facilitate the exchange of professional expertise, and strengthen joint operational capabilities.