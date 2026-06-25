Azerbaijan to dispatch another batch of gasoline and diesel fuel to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. 18 railcars with 971,392 tons of AI-92 gasoline and 8 railcars with 466,515 tons of diesel fuel will be exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia tomorrow.

The carriages will depart from the Bilajari station of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

Fuel exports to this country began on December 18, 2025. On that day, 1,220 tons of RON-95 automotive fuel were supplied to Armenia.

According to the decision of President Ilham Aliyev in October 2025, transportation in this direction continues after the lifting of restrictions on the transit of goods from Azerbaijan to Armenia, which have been in force since the occupation period.