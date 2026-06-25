US, GCC outline conditions for expanding economic ties with Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states stated that the development of trade and investment cooperation with Iran will directly depend on Tehran's compliance with the provisions of the memorandum of understanding signed with Washington.

This is stated in a joint statement adopted following the meeting of ministers in Manama.

The document emphasizes that any trade and investment relations with Iran remain conditional and subject to revision. Their further development depends on Tehran's compliance with its obligations under the memorandum and the future final agreement, the cessation of actions that contribute to the destabilization of the situation in the region, and the creation of the necessary conditions for economic cooperation.

The meeting participants also welcomed the signing of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding on June 17 and noted the important mediation role of Qatar and Pakistan in reaching the agreements.