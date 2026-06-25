Azerbaijan, Northern Cyprus exchange views on parliamentary relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. An exchange of views on parliamentary relations has been held between Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan) announced this following the meeting of the Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova with the Speaker of the Majlis (Assembly) of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ziya Öztürkler.

According to the report, the meeting was held during Öztürkler’s visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the 20th Session of the Parliamentary Union Conference of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

“It was said at the meeting that the Parliamentary Union is a beneficial platform for the continued deepening of the relations amongst the Member States’ legislative bodies and for discussion of a number of serious matters. It was mentioned also that the Milli Majlis had organised the Conference to high standards,” the report said.

The parties also exchanged views on relations between our parliaments. Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, recalling her previous meeting with the guest with satisfaction, stated that the existing contacts between both the chairmen of parliaments and deputies, mutual visits, and meetings served to further deepen relations.

The meeting noted the importance of cooperation and mutual activities of the friendship groups existing in the parliaments, and also assessed the holding of meetings of the friendship groups of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, and the Majlis of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in a trilateral format as a commendable step.

During the conversation, the constant support provided by Azerbaijan, led by President Ilham Aliyev, to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was highly appreciated. The assembly speaker thanked Azerbaijan for its support.

The meeting also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.