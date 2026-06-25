Azerbaijan and Netherlands foreign ministries hold political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Political consultations were held in The Hague between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands on June 24.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani ministry.

According to the report, the Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and the Dutch delegation - by Deputy Foreign Minister Marcel de Vink.

During the consultations, views were exchanged on the current state and development prospects of Azerbaijani-Netherlands relations, measures to be taken within this framework, as well as regional and international issues were considered.

The parties emphasized the importance of carrying out mutual official visits, continuing regular contacts, and holding meetings within the framework of international events in order to deepen political dialogue.

Views were exchanged on priority areas for expanding economic cooperation. The importance of expanding cooperation in the fields of culture, science, and education was also noted in order to strengthen people-to-people relations.

During the consultations, information was provided on the current situation in the region, the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process, and the large-scale restoration, reconstruction, and demining work being carried out in the liberated territories.

The parties exchanged views on issues on the international agenda, shared their positions on cooperation in multilateral platforms, and mutual support for the nominated candidacies.

The consultations also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Within the framework of the visit, Rzayev also held meetings with a number of officials of the Netherlands, as well as participated in a round table organized by leading think tanks.