Azerbaijan and Qatar hail multidirectional development of relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Development of relations in various directions has been positively assessed between Azerbaijan and Qatar.

The Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan) announced this following the meeting of the Parliament Speaker, Sahiba Gafarova, with the Speaker of the Shura Council of Qatar, Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim.

According to the report, the meeting was held during the visit of Al-Ghanim to Azerbaijan to participate in the 20th Session of the Parliamentary Union Conference of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The meeting expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Qatar in various fields and emphasized the role of mutual visits and meetings in further expanding relations.

During the conversation, the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar within regional and international organizations was also underscored. It was noted that the countries work together within the framework of the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the OIC.

The meeting also expressed satisfaction with the high level of relations between the parliaments of the two countries. It was emphasized that the Shura Council closely participates in the work of the Parliamentary Network of NAM, established at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev.

Gafarova said that Azerbaijan has always respected the territorial integrity of all countries. She noted that Azerbaijan supports the peace agenda to maintain peace in the South Caucasus against the backdrop of the events taking place around the region.

The Qatari official, expressing gratitude for the hospitality shown, noted the importance of the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of OIC Member States (PUIC). He said that this important event is a favorable platform for discussing regional and international issues and further development of bilateral relations between the member states of the organization. Congratulating Azerbaijan on the transfer of the chairmanship of the organization, Al-Ghanim expressed his confidence that the activities of PUIC will further expand during the chairmanship of our country.

The guest said that the joint commission in the economic, trade, and technical fields between the governments of the two countries is successfully operating.

He also emphasized the active participation of the delegations of the Parliament of Azerbaijan in regional and international organizations and brought to attention their intention to expand inter-parliamentary relations with Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, the guest expressed his high appreciation for the restoration and reconstruction work carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories.

The meeting also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.