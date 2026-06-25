Azerbaijan, Peru reaffirm commitment to strengthening bilateral ties - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Azerbaijan remains committed to further strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation with Peru, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its X account.

"Today marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Peru.

We remain committed to further strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

As we commemorate this milestone, we reaffirm our interest in advancing the friendly relations between our countries and enhancing cooperation across various fields," the MFA’s statement on X said.

The ministry also congratulated Peru on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.