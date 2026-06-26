Turkmenistan, Ukraine hold political consultations in Ashgabat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Turkmenistan and Ukraine held political consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers in Ashgabat.

This was reported in a press release published by Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The Turkmen delegation was led by Ahmet Gurbanov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, while the Ukrainian delegation was headed by Olexandr Mischenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine,” the press release said.

According to the report, the consultations focused on the current state and prospects of cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian fields.

The parties also discussed strengthening the bilateral legal framework and expanding cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries, the ministry says.

The press release noted that the sides exchanged views on regional and international issues and emphasized the importance of continuing cooperation within international organizations, particularly the United Nations.

Earlier in April, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also held discussions on prospects for expanding trade, economic, and humanitarian cooperation on the sidelines of the Fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum.