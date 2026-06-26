Baku becomes parliamentary diplomacy hub of Islamic world - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Baku has become a parliamentary diplomacy hub of the Islamic world, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

"The 20th Session of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States held in Baku is another confirmation of Azerbaijan's growing political weight and diplomatic influence in the Islamic world and Baku's transformation into the center of parliamentary diplomacy of the Islamic world," he explained.

According to the analyst, this event, which is important not only as a platform for interparliamentary cooperation but also in terms of strengthening solidarity among Muslim countries, conveyed important messages about the place Azerbaijan holds in the system of international relations.

"The holding of the session in Baku and the transfer of the chairmanship of the organization to Azerbaijan are not a coincidence. In recent years, our country's active diplomatic initiatives in the Islamic world, hosting various international events, and developing multilateral relations with member states are among the main reasons for this trust. The address of President Ilham Aliyev to the participants at the event attracted attention as an important political document reflecting Azerbaijan's vision of the Islamic world and future priorities. The head of state noted in his address: "We can proudly state that throughout these years, our country has contributed to strengthening Islamic solidarity, played an active and responsible role in the activities of the OIC, remained faithful to its goals and principles, and actively participated in increasing its authority on the international stage." This opinion shows that Azerbaijan acts not only as a member state in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, but also as an initiator and guiding actor. The Islamic Solidarity Games held in Baku in recent years, international conferences dedicated to the fight against Islamophobia, meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group, and other events are the practical results of this policy," Garayev said.

According to him, one of the main issues that attracted attention at the session was the high assessment of the support provided by Islamic countries on the issue of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

"In his address, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the OIC strongly condemned Armenia's occupation policy against Azerbaijan and defended Azerbaijan's rightful position. "During Armenia’s nearly 30-year aggression against Azerbaijan and in the post-war period, the OIC demonstrated a firm position by adopting resolutions and statements that strongly condemned the occupation, supported Azerbaijan’s just cause, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and welcomed the reconstruction and development works in our liberated territories," he stated. This statement once again shows that Azerbaijan's relations with the Islamic world are not built only on religious and cultural ties. Political solidarity, mutual support, and coordination within international organizations also play an important role here," the analyst noted.

Garayev pointed out that one of the topics given special attention in the head of state's address was the fight against Islamophobia.

"In recent years, against the backdrop of the increase in calls for hatred against Muslims, religious discrimination, and offensive steps against sacred values ​​in various regions of the world, it is noteworthy that Azerbaijan has put this issue on the international agenda. "Islamophobia is not merely intolerance towards Muslims; it is a dangerous trend that threatens mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence," the head of state said. This approach shows that Azerbaijan presents itself not only as a state defending the interests of Muslim countries, but also as a promoter of intercultural dialogue and multicultural values," Garayev noted.

The analyst underscored that the bilateral meetings held within the framework of the session also increased the political significance of the event.

"The meeting of President Ilham Aliyev with the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, attracted special attention against the backdrop of recent events in the region. During the meeting, the support provided by Azerbaijan in difficult times for Iran was highly appreciated. The Iranian side openly stated that Azerbaijan stood by Iran as a friendly country during the last war. This message can be assessed as an important indicator of the recent political rapprochement between the two countries. At the same time, the discussion of strategic projects such as the Aghband-Kelaleh bridge and the Araz Corridor shows that relations between Baku and Tehran are not limited to political dialogue alone, but are also entering a new stage in the direction of economic and transport cooperation. The meeting of President Ilham Aliyev with the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Numan Kurtulmuş, once again demonstrated the unchanging strategic nature of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations. The importance of the Shusha Declaration was particularly emphasized at the meeting, and it was noted that the fraternal relations between the two countries are a stabilizing factor for the region," Garayev said.

According to him, the session held in Baku demonstrated three important directions of Azerbaijan's foreign policy on the same platform.

"The first direction is to strengthen solidarity and cooperation in the Islamic world, the second direction is to develop mutually beneficial relations with the countries of the region, and the third direction is to further deepen the Azerbaijan-Türkiye strategic alliance. It's no coincidence that President Ilham Aliyev paid special attention to future goals in his address. The head of state emphasized that in 2027, the 16th Session of the Islamic Summit Conference will be held in Azerbaijan, and the country will assume the OIC chairmanship. "During our chairmanship, we will spare no effort to promote the common interests of member states, deepen cooperation within the organization, strengthen Islamic solidarity, and mobilize joint efforts to turn it into a greater force," President Ilham Aliyev stated. This statement clearly demonstrates Azerbaijan's intention to play a more active role in the political and diplomatic agenda of the Islamic world in the coming years," the analyst said.

Garayev noted that the 20th Session of the OIC Parliamentary Union held in Baku showed that Azerbaijan is no longer just a participant in regional processes, but is also becoming a center of dialogue that brings together various states and political platforms.

"Against the backdrop of the challenges, geopolitical tensions, and economic problems facing the Islamic world, the main message given by Baku is a vision of the future built on solidarity, cooperation, and mutual support. The growing role of Azerbaijan within the OIC can be assessed as a practical result of this," added the analyst.