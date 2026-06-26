South Korea deepens construction and shipbuilding co-op with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. South Korea and Turkmenistan engaged in discussion on ongoing construction projects and future cooperation.

This was announced in a report published by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Turkmenistan, following the ambassador Lee Wonjae's meeting with Ojar Aziya head Muhammetsytdyk Ojarov, a local partner of South Korea’s S&T Corporation.

“Lee Won-je, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, visited Ojar Aziya, a local partner of the Korean corporation S&T,” the embassy said.

According to the report, the discussions focused on the implementation of road and housing construction projects in Turkmenistan, as well as prospects for expanding cooperation with South Korean companies, including S&T Corporation.

The embassy noted that the meeting also reviewed opportunities to further strengthen business ties between South Korean companies and their Turkmen partners in the construction sector.

Meanwhile, South Korea has become one of Turkmenistan's key partners in developing the country's shipbuilding industry. Since 2023, the Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Yard has been cooperating with South Korea's Koryo Shipbuilding Industry Technology (KSIT) on the design and construction of two 6,100-deadweight-ton dry cargo vessels, while Korean engineers have trained local specialists and transferred shipbuilding technologies.

The first vessel, Gadamly, entered service in 2026 as Turkmenistan's first domestically built dry cargo ship, and a second vessel, Menzil, is expected to follow, highlighting the growing role of South Korean expertise in modernizing Turkmenistan's maritime and logistics infrastructure.