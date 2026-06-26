AZAL expands fleet with addition of its 1st next-generation Airbus A321neo (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), part of AZCON Holding, has announced the addition of its first next-generation Airbus A321neo to its fleet, delivered from Hamburg on June 25, 2026.

This was reported by the press service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

Following the delivery of its first next-generation Airbus A321neo, AZAL’s Airbus narrow-body fleet now consists of Airbus A319ceo, A320ceo, A320neo and A321neo aircraft in operation.

The introduction of the Airbus A321neo marks another important milestone in AZAL’s fleet modernization program. The aircraft will support the airline’s efforts to increase capacity on high-demand routes, improve operational efficiency and further enhance passenger experience, while providing greater flexibility for future network development.

The Airbus Airspace cabin concept introduces a new standard of comfort on the Airbus A321neo. It features customizable ambient lighting, redesigned sidewall panels that create additional personal space at shoulder level, larger windows with integrated shades, full LED cabin lighting and expanded overhead compartments for improved passenger convenience. In addition, compared to previous-generation aircraft, the Airbus A321neo delivers around 20% lower fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions per seat while offering a range of up to 7,400 kilometers.

With one of the widest cabins in the single-aisle segment and a seating capacity of up to 191 passengers, the aircraft is equipped with the latest generation of in-flight entertainment (IFE) and high-speed onboard Wi-Fi, enabling passengers to stay connected throughout their journey.

The delivery follows the recent addition of a new next-generation Airbus A320neo and reflects AZAL’s ongoing commitment to operating a modern and fuel-efficient fleet. As part of its long-term development strategy, the airline plans to expand its fleet to 50 aircraft by 2032, supporting future network growth and strengthening its position as a leading regional carrier.