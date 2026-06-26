Azerbaijan's Khankendi commemorates Armed Forces Day with military march (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Photo: Restoration, Construction and Management Service in the city of Khankendi and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, June 26. A military march has been held in Khankendi city to mark June 26 - Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces Day.

This was reported by the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts.

According to the report, the march, which began with a solemn procession of military personnel of the Azerbaijani Army along the central streets of the city, was accompanied by the military orchestra of the Ministry of Defense, and patriotic music was played.

The march was met with great interest and enthusiasm by the city residents. Residents applauded the march participants with Azerbaijani flags in their hands and demonstrated their support for them.

Employees of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, as well as employees of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, also participated in the march.

Last year, a military march was also held in Khankendi on the occasion of Armed Forces Day.