IRU lists key terms for strengthening Kazakhstan's transit capacity (Exclusive)

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 26. To strengthen its transit potential, Kazakhstan needs to develop its transportation infrastructure and digitize transit processes, the head of the IRU’s Permanent Representation in Eurasia, Vadim Zakharenko, told Trend.

He made the remark during the Annual Meeting and Business Forum of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

“Kazakhstan’s transportation policy is, first and foremost, of course, focused on developing the country’s transit potential. In this regard, Kazakhstan’s geographical location is particularly important, as approximately 80% of all land freight shipments from China pass through Kazakhstan.

Therefore, it is crucial to develop physical infrastructure while simultaneously implementing advanced rules, procedures, and all aspects of so-called ‘soft measures’ that help accelerate the flow of goods while ensuring an appropriate level of control and transparency in the operations carried out,” he said.

Zakharenko noted that it is important not to overlook the digitalization of these processes, as it not only helps speed up the movement of goods but also increases the transparency and efficiency of transportation.

“Together with our colleagues and partners in Kazakhstan, we are working very actively to implement these digital tools. These include, first and foremost, the eTIR electronic TIR Carnet, as well as the e-CMR electronic waybill,” Zakharchenko said.