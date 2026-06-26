Turkmenistan, Ukraine explore ways to expand co-op in Ashgabat meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Olexandr Mishchenko in Ashgabat to discuss bilateral cooperation.

This was reflected in a press release published by Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, following the meeting, which was also attended by Ukraine's Special Representative for Central Asia, Viktor Maiko.

“During the meeting, the sides discussed pressing issues of bilateral cooperation between Turkmenistan and Ukraine, noting the importance of expanding interaction in various fields, as well as continuing collaboration within international frameworks,” the report says.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed interest in further developing bilateral contacts between Turkmenistan and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Ukraine established diplomatic relations in 1992 and maintain a legal framework that includes a bilateral free trade agreement, which has remained in force since 1995. In recent years, bilateral engagement has focused mainly on political consultations, contacts through the foreign ministries, and cooperation within the United Nations, while trade and economic interaction have remained relatively limited compared with the two countries' relations with other regional partners.

Earlier in April, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also held discussions on prospects for expanding trade, economic, and humanitarian cooperation on the sidelines of the Fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum.