Uzbekistan completes first Swiss-funded Ishonch Fund healthcare project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The first healthcare initiative financed through the Ishonch Fund under the Restitution Agreement between Uzbekistan and Switzerland has been completed, marking a major milestone in efforts to strengthen maternal and newborn healthcare services across the country.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

The project, titled “Every Mother and Child Survives and Thrives: Reducing Maternal and Newborn Mortality in Perinatal Centres in Uzbekistan,” was launched in September 2023 and implemented jointly by UNICEF, UNFPA, and the World Health Organization (WHO). A closing ceremony held on June 25 brought together representatives of Uzbekistan’s Ministries of Health and Economy and Finance, the Swiss Embassy, United Nations agencies, and international partners to review the programme’s achievements.

Backed by a total investment of $43.5 million, the initiative focused on improving maternal and child healthcare services, modernizing perinatal facilities, and strengthening the capacity of healthcare professionals nationwide.

As part of the programme, 231 perinatal healthcare institutions across Uzbekistan were equipped with modern medical technologies. Approximately $31 million was allocated for the procurement of advanced incubators, respiratory support systems, anesthesia equipment, and other life-saving devices that were delivered to facilities throughout the country.

The programme also provided specialized training to more than 80,000 healthcare workers in areas including modern perinatal care, management of high-risk pregnancies, care for premature newborns, and laboratory diagnostics. In addition, 49 clinical protocols related to maternal and newborn healthcare were developed or revised.

Public awareness campaigns promoting regular antenatal care reached nearly 20 million people, while improved maternal and perinatal health services benefited almost 4 million citizens, according to programme data.

Monitoring results indicate significant progress. The share of preventable maternal deaths declined from 77.3% in 2022 to 62.8%, while survival rates among newborns, particularly those with extremely low birth weight, increased by approximately 13% since the programme began.

Speaking at the event, Regina Castillo, UNICEF Representative in Uzbekistan, stated that the programme demonstrated the impact of strong international cooperation.

"This programme demonstrates the tangible results of the strong partnership between the Government of Uzbekistan, the Government of Switzerland, civil society, and United Nations agencies. The introduction of modern medical equipment and advanced clinical practices in hundreds of perinatal facilities has significantly expanded access to high-quality maternal and newborn healthcare services across the country," Castillo said.

Konstantin Obolensky, Ambassador of Switzerland to Uzbekistan, emphasized the importance of ensuring that returned assets are used transparently and effectively.

"The restitution of illicitly acquired assets and their transparent and accountable use remain among Switzerland’s key priorities. The Ishonch Fund serves as a practical example of how returned assets can directly improve people’s quality of life," Obolensky said.

Otabek Fazilkarimov, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, noted that the effective use of restituted assets contributes to long-term social and economic development.

"The restitution of illicitly acquired assets and their effective use play an important role in developing human capital and supporting social sector reforms," he said.

The sides highlighted that programmes financed through the Ishonch Fund are directing returned assets toward priority sectors such as healthcare and education, helping improve public services and living standards while demonstrating the benefits of cooperation among government institutions, international organizations, and civil society.

Established under the Restitution Agreement between Uzbekistan and Switzerland, the Ishonch Fund was created to ensure that returned assets are managed transparently and used for the benefit of Uzbekistan’s citizens. The fund supports development programmes implemented by United Nations agencies and is overseen by representatives from Uzbekistan, Switzerland, the United Nations, and civil society.

Looking ahead, the parties said the fund will continue supporting new initiatives in healthcare and education aimed at improving public services and advancing Uzbekistan’s sustainable development goals.