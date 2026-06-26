Uzbek President, Tony Blair discuss support for Uzbekistan's reform agenda

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair to discuss expanding cooperation with the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change in support of Uzbekistan's reform agenda.

This was reflected in the statement published by the press service of the Uzbek president, following the meeting held on Thursday, June 25.

According to the Uzbek presidential press service, the talks focused on strengthening practical cooperation with the institute, particularly in providing expert support for the country's economic and governance reforms.

"Tony Blair commended the scale and consistency of Uzbekistan's reform program and described the recent Tashkent International Investment Forum as an effective platform for promoting investment and business cooperation," the presidential press service said.

Blair praised the scale and consistency of reforms being implemented in what Uzbekistan calls the "New Uzbekistan." He also highlighted the recent Tashkent International Investment Forum as an effective platform for boosting the country's investment appeal, strengthening business ties, and advancing new economic initiatives.

The sides identified several priorities for future cooperation, including the implementation of joint projects in key sectors of the economy, attracting leading international technology companies and major strategic investors, and accelerating Uzbekistan's digital transformation through the adoption of advanced innovative solutions.

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) is a prominent, not-for-profit policy and advisory organization founded by former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair in 2016. Headquartered in London, it operates globally to help political leaders design and implement bold governance, economic, and technological reforms.