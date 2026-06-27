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Iran strikes U.S. forces in Middle East

Iran Materials 27 June 2026 07:35 (UTC +04:00)
Iran strikes U.S. forces in Middle East
Nijat Ismiyev
Nijat Ismiyev
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Iran has carried out retaliatory strikes against U.S. military positions following Washington's attacks, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

"In response to the aggression, the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps struck the deployment sites of the U.S. terrorist army in the region," the IRGC said in a statement.

Earlier, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that it had conducted strikes on Iranian territory in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

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