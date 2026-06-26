Senior military ranks presented to servicemen of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. On June 26, Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the servicemen who had been awarded senior military ranks in accordance with the relevant decree of President Ilham Aliyev.

This was announced in a report published by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

At the ceremony, following the reading of the Presidential Decree dated June 25, 2026, conferring the senior military rank of Major General upon servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the relevant order of the Minister of Defense, the officers were formally presented with their new military ranks.

Conveying the congratulations of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to the servicemen, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov wished them continued success in their future service and delivered instructions and guidance for the effective fulfillment of their duties.

In turn, the officers expressed their gratitude to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, as well as to the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, for the trust and confidence placed in them, reaffirming their unwavering commitment to justify that confidence through dedicated and exemplary service.