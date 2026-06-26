Uzbekistan explores healthcare partnership with Japan's Kitahara Medical

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Uzbekistan andJapan's Kitahara Medical Strategies International Co., Ltd. discussed joint healthcare projects, medical training, and expanded cooperation in rehabilitation services.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana Regional Administration, following the meeting between Fergana Region Governor Khayrullo Bozorov and a delegation led by Shigemi Kitahara, head of Japan's Kitahara Medical Strategies International Co., Ltd.

The talks focused on developing collaborative initiatives in healthcare, including the training of medical professionals and the introduction of advanced Japanese expertise in diagnosis, treatment, neurosurgery, emergency care, and rehabilitation.

Bozorov said relations between Uzbekistan and Japan have entered a new phase under their comprehensive strategic partnership, highlighting Japan's global reputation for innovation in science, technology, and medicine.

Representatives of Kitahara Medical outlined the company's experience in organizing healthcare services in Japan and abroad, particularly in preventive medicine, diagnostics, neurosurgery, emergency treatment, and rehabilitation.

The discussions also covered stroke recovery, neurorehabilitation, patient treatment, post-discharge care, and the creation of a continuous medical rehabilitation system designed to improve long-term patient outcomes.

According to the regional administration, Bozorov said Fergana has the necessary conditions to implement projects in these areas and expressed the regional government's readiness to support the initiative.

"The parties discussed opportunities to introduce Japan's advanced medical practices in Fergana Region, particularly in stroke recovery, neurorehabilitation, and integrated rehabilitation services, while agreeing on further steps to implement the proposed initiatives," the Fergana regional administration said.

The meeting reflects Uzbekistan's broader efforts to modernize its healthcare system by strengthening partnerships with international medical institutions, introducing advanced treatment methods, and improving the training of healthcare professionals. Japan has become an increasingly important partner in these efforts, contributing expertise in medical technology, hospital management, and specialized care.

Meanwhile, Kitahara Medical Strategies International (KMSI) is a Japanese healthcare consultancy and management firm. It is part of the broader Kitahara Group, the organization behind Tokyo's Kitahara International Hospital.