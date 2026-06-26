NATO celebrates Armed Forces Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO hosted an official reception to mark the 108th anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This was reported by the press service of the mission.

The reception was attended by Ambassador Kevin Hamilton, NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia and Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Partnerships, as well as ambassadors and military representatives of Allied and partner countries to NATO, representatives of the International Staff of the Alliance, and other high-level guests.

In his remarks at the reception, the Head of the Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO, Jafar Huseynzada, noted that this significant day serves as an opportunity to pay tribute to the dedication and service of the men and women serving in the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and to once again underscore the importance of the values of independence, sovereignty, and statehood. He stated that Azerbaijan’s independence was achieved through great sacrifice and that its preservation depends on strong state institutions, national unity, and professional armed forces. The Head of Mission particularly emphasized the role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in laying the foundations of Azerbaijan’s modern military institutions, noting that the military-building policy he initiated has been successfully continued under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, resulting in the restoration of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Huseynzade also noted that Azerbaijan’s objectives are not limited to the restoration of sovereignty but are also directed toward ensuring sustainable peace in the South Caucasus, and he described the progress achieved in the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process at the Washington Summit as an important milestone. He emphasized that Azerbaijan’s partnership with NATO has developed over more than 30 years on the basis of mutual respect and shared interests, highlighting the country’s significant contributions to NATO-led operations, particularly in Kosovo and Afghanistan.

The Head of the Mission further underlined Azerbaijan’s contributions to the energy security of NATO allies and partners, as well as its role as an important Eurasian connectivity hub strengthening links between Europe, Central Asia, and other regions.

In his remarks, Colonel Ramil Hasanov, Military Representative of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces to NATO’s Military Committee, provided information on the establishment and development of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, as well as Azerbaijan’s military partnership with NATO.

In his speech, Ambassador Kevin Hamilton, Special Representative of the NATO Secretary General for the Caucasus and Central Asia and Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Partnerships, described Azerbaijan as a reliable and valued NATO partner. He noted that the long-standing partnership between Azerbaijan and NATO had made a significant contribution to the professionalization and modernization of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, which today demonstrate a high degree of interoperability with NATO standards. Ambassador Hamilton highly commended Azerbaijan’s contributions to NATO-led operations and missions, including its important role in Afghanistan, and expressed particular appreciation for Azerbaijan’s support during the Allied withdrawal, noting that Azerbaijan was the last partner nation to leave Afghanistan. He also praised Azerbaijan’s contribution to the energy security of Allied and partner nations. Furthermore, Ambassador Hamilton welcomed the historic progress achieved through the establishment of de facto peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, describing it as an important development for regional stability and security.

As part of the official reception, a photo exhibition highlighting the partnership with the Alliance, the significant contributions of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to cooperation with NATO, the visits of President Ilham Aliyev to NATO Headquarters, and his meetings with Alliance officials was organized, along with a banquet featuring Azerbaijani national cuisine.