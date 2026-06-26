Uzbekistan, China’s Jinghua discuss expanding investment in ceramic production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Uzbekistan and China's Jinghua Ceramics discussed expanding investment and production at ceramic manufacturing facilities in eastern Uzbekistan.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana Regional Administration, following the meeting between Fergana Region Governor Khayrullo Bozorov and the founder of China's Jinghua Ceramics, Wu Hong Chang.

According to the Regional Administration, during a visit to Yong Xin Ceramics LLC, a foreign-invested enterprise operating in the Kokand Free Economic Zone, Bozorov reviewed production processes and the company's latest ceramic products.

He also held talks with Wu Hong Chang, founder of Jinghua Ceramics, on the implementation of ongoing investment projects, expansion of existing operations, and the development of new production facilities.

The discussions focused on strengthening Uzbekistan's building materials industry by increasing the output of modern, competitive ceramic products and attracting additional investment into the sector.

"The parties discussed expanding industrial cooperation, increasing production capacity, and attracting new investment to support the development of the building materials industry," the Fergana regional administration said.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to continue cooperation on mutually beneficial investment projects and the implementation of new industrial initiatives in the region.

Jinghua Ceramics is a Chinese ceramics manufacturer specializing in the production of ceramic tiles and other construction materials. The company has expanded its operations internationally, including investments in Uzbekistan, where it has established production facilities through subsidiaries such as Yong Xin Ceramics LLC in the Kokand Free Economic Zone.

Meanwhile, investment ties between Uzbekistan’s Fergana Region and Chinese companies are rapidly expanding, with over 270 Chinese-backed enterprises already operating in the region and dozens of joint development projects currently underway. The region is actively attracting heavy Chinese investment across multiple industrial, infrastructure, and commercial sectors.