Kyrgyzstan expands renewable energy dev't to boost energy security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Kyrgyzstan is consistently strengthening its energy independence by implementing large-scale projects in the field of hydropower and renewable energy sources.

This was reported by the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

This was stated by the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, during his participation in the official capsule-laying ceremony for the construction of the Kazarman HPP cascade in Toguz-Toro district as part of his working visit to Jalal-Abad region.

"Kyrgyzstan is consistently strengthening its energy independence by implementing large-scale projects in the field of hydropower and renewable energy sources. Across the country, construction and commissioning of small and medium-sized hydropower plants, solar and wind power plants are underway, the implementation of the strategic Kambar-Ata-1 HPP construction project continues, as well as the construction of new energy facilities in the regions," the statement said.

In his speech, the Head of State emphasized that Kyrgyzstan possesses rich hydropower resources and is on the threshold of a new era when this wealth should serve the country’s development.

"Every year, hundreds of industrial enterprises are opened in the republic, which require significant volumes of electricity. In the future, we will have even more large plants and factories. Hydropower plants, as well as renewable energy sources — solar and wind energy — are intended to meet the growing electricity demand," the President said.

Kyrgyzstan’s continued focus on hydropower and renewable energy development reflects the country’s efforts to address growing electricity demand and strengthen long-term energy security. The expansion of generation capacity is becoming increasingly important as industrial production grows and new enterprises require reliable electricity supplies.

The implementation of large-scale projects in hydropower, including the Kazarman HPP cascade and the Kambar-Ata-1 project, could become a key factor in increasing Kyrgyzstan’s domestic energy capacity. At the same time, the development of solar and wind power projects indicates the country’s intention to diversify its energy sector and reduce dependence on traditional generation sources.

Kyrgyzstan is implementing several projects aimed at developing tourism infrastructure and supporting regional economic growth, Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurdan Oruntaev told Trend in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of WUF13 in Baku.