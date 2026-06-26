Azerbaijani oil moves up in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, increased by $0.99, or 1.3%, on June 25 from the previous level, coming in at $77.37 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went up by $0.84, or 1.13%, to $74.92 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude rose by $0.15, or 0.31%, to $47.85 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea grew by $1.14, or 1.57%, to $73.24 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.