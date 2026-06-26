Turkmenistan exceeds fuel production targets in January-May 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Turkmenistan exceeded its fuel production targets in January-May 2026, with gasoline output fulfilled at 110%, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The figures were presented by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Guvanch Agadjanov during a government meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and dedicated to the country's economic performance over the first five months of the year.

At the same time, the country’s diesel fuel production output stood at 110.4% of planned volume for the first five months of 2026, while lubricating oils’ at 124.1%.

Turkmenistan’s downstream oil sector is centered around Turkmennebit State Concern, which operates the country’s two main refineries - the Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries in Balkan region and the Seydi Oil Refinery in Lebap region. The Turkmenbashi refinery, with a design capacity of over 10 million tons of crude oil per year, produces a wide range of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, polypropylene, bitumen, and liquefied gas, with a significant share of output exported to regional and Asian markets, including China, Türkiye, and Afghanistan.

The Seydi refinery, with a capacity of around 6 million tons per year, specializes in processing oil and gas condensate into light petroleum products and plays a key role in supplying domestic demand in eastern Turkmenistan. In recent years, both refineries have undergone modernization programs aimed at introducing deeper processing technologies and expanding output of higher-value fuels, including gasoline and diesel, while improving export competitiveness and environmental standards.