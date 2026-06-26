U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan hosts World Cup watch party (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan is holding a watch party for the 2026 FIFA World Cup match between the United States and Türkiye, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The event, titled "USA-Türkiye World Cup Watch Party," is taking place on the 22nd floor of Landmark III in Baku and has brought together the embassy's invited guests for a breakfast screening of the Group D fixture.

The match kicked off at 6:00 a.m. local time. An address by the Chargé d'Affaires of the United States to Azerbaijan is scheduled during halftime.

The United States opened the scoring in the second minute to take a 1-0 lead over Türkiye.

Meanwhile, according FIFA, the match marks the first-ever FIFA World Cup meeting between the United States and Türkiye.

Will be updated