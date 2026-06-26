Baku hosts military marches marking 108th anniversary of Armed Forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Marches accompanied by military bands have started on various streets and avenues of Baku, to mark the 108th anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

First, the memory of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs was commemorated with a minute of silence. The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

The marches have been organized along five routes:

1st March route: Heydar Aliyev Palace – Bulbul Avenue – Nizami Cinema Center – Neftchilar Avenue – Azadliq Square – Sea Terminal;

2nd March route: Alley of Martyrs – Flame Towers Complex – Chambarakand Park- Icherisheher Metro Station – Fortress Gates – Azerbaijan State Puppet Theatre – Azneft Roundabout – Bahram Gur Monument;

3rd March route: Gazanfar Musabayov Park – Abdurrahim Bay Hagverdiyev Street – Huseyn Javid Avenue – Huseyn Javid Park – Parliament Avenue –Alley of Martyrs;

4th March route: "Olimpik Star" Sports and Entertainment Complex – Samad Vurghun Street – Officers’ Park – Baku State Circus – Heydar Aliyev Palace – Imadaddin Nasimi Monument – Neftchilar Avenue;

5th March route: Nariman Narimanov Monument – Central Park – Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre – Winter Park – Heydar Aliyev Palace – Central Bank of Azerbaijan – 28 Mall.

The military marches in the capital will continue until 12:00 (GMT +4).

The marches are also being held on the central streets, avenues, and squares of Sumgayit, Ganja, Nakhchivan, Barda, Khankendi, Lachin, and Shusha cities.