Uzbekistan, China’s Shaanxi Nuclear Industry ink MoU on geological co-op

Photo: The Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Uzbekistan's Institute of Mineral Resources has signed a memorandum of understanding with a subsidiary of China's Shaanxi Nuclear Industry Group to expand cooperation in geology, research, and technological innovation.

This was reflected in a statement by the Institute of Mineral Resources of Uzbekistan.

The agreement was signed following talks between representatives of the state-run Institute of Mineral Resources and a delegation from 218 Brigade Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China's Shaanxi Nuclear Industry Group.

The discussions focused on cooperation in geological exploration, scientific research, the adoption of innovative technologies, professional training, and the implementation of joint scientific and applied research projects.

The sides also explored opportunities to enhance workforce skills, introduce advanced technologies into production processes, conduct joint research, and establish a joint laboratory.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a memorandum of understanding outlining plans for future collaboration.

"The memorandum provides a framework for cooperation in geology, scientific research, technology transfer, specialist training, and the establishment of a joint laboratory," the Institute of Mineral Resources said in a statement.

China's state-owned Shaanxi Nuclear Industry Group is a geological exploration and mineral resources company engaged in uranium and other mineral exploration, engineering services, and resource development projects in China and abroad.