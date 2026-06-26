Azerbaijan exports new batch of petroleum products to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Another batch of petroleum products has been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

This was reported by the Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC.

According to the report, 18 wagons of RON-92 gasoline weighing 971 tons and 8 wagons of diesel fuel weighing 467 tons were sent from Bilajari station in the direction of Boyuk Kesik on June 26.

So far, more than 14,000 tons of diesel, more than 4,000 tons of RON-92, and RON-95 gasoline have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

At the same time, to date, more than 34,000 tons of grain, about 8,000 tons of fertilizer, 133 tons of aluminum, 68 tons of buckwheat, and 414 tons of anthracite have been sent from Russia to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.