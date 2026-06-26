UK reaffirms commitment to deepening defense co-op with Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The UK is determined to strengthen its defense partnership with Azerbaijan.

This was announced in the publication posted by the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Duncan Norman, on his X social media account.

"On the occasion of Armed Forces Day, I visited the Alley of Martyrs and paid tribute to those who dedicated their lives to the defense of Azerbaijan.

The UK highly appreciates the developing defence cooperation with Azerbaijan and is committed to further strengthening our partnership," the ambassador said.

Meanwhile, UK-Azerbaijan defense ties have recently evolved into a strategic partnership, formalized by a bilateral cooperation plan. The alliance focuses heavily on joint military training programs, combating cross-border smuggling, defense industry development, and UK support for demining operations in the Karabakh region.