Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense congratulates Azerbaijan's Armed Forces (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has extended its congratulations to the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

This was announced on the ministry’s account on the social media platform “X.”

“Congratulations on the 108th anniversary of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan!

We pay tribute to the heroic Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, who tirelessly serve the security and peace of our brotherly nation, Azerbaijan, day and night. We will always stand united in heart and as one!”

The Anniversary of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan (Armed Forces Day) is celebrated annually on June 26, marking the day in 1918 when the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic established the country's first regular military unit. It is a national public holiday across the country.