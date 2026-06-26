Uzbekistan expands digital government push with U.N.-backed AI program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Uzbekistan's Ministry of Digital Technologies and a United Nations regional agency have completed a capacity-building program aimed at expanding the use of digital government and artificial intelligence technologies in the country's public sector.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan.

According to the Ministry of Digital Technologies, the two-day program, titled "Digital Government for Public Sector Innovation," was organized in cooperation with the Asian and Pacific Training Centre for Information and Communication Technology for Development (APCICT) under the U.N. Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

The initiative was designed to strengthen the adoption of digital technologies and AI solutions in public services, promote innovation in government administration, and enhance the digital skills of civil servants.

Participants included advisers on digitalization and artificial intelligence from city and district administrations. The program focused on improving their capacity to manage digital transformation initiatives and integrate AI technologies into public administration.

Training sessions covered the use of artificial intelligence to improve public services, support evidence-based policymaking, enhance administrative decision-making, and strengthen data-driven governance.

Involved parties also examined international best practices in digital government, including open data management, the digitalization of public services, and approaches to building transparent, citizen-centered public administration.

The practical sessions addressed the responsible deployment of AI technologies, the use of open government data, data-driven decision-making, and the promotion of digital innovation across government institutions.

"The program was aimed at strengthening the capacity of public officials to manage digital transformation processes, introduce artificial intelligence technologies into public administration, and apply innovative approaches to government services," the Ministry of Digital Technologies said.

The initiative reflects Uzbekistan's broader efforts to accelerate digital transformation across the public sector. In recent years, the government has expanded e-government services, promoted the use of artificial intelligence, and invested in digital infrastructure as part of its strategy to improve the efficiency, transparency, and accessibility of public services.