Tajikistan’s peace initiative receives UN General Assembly support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution initiated by Tajikistan declaring 2027–2036 the International Decade of Strengthening Peace for Future Generations.

This was reported by the press service of the President of Tajikistan.

The resolution titled “International Decade of Strengthening Peace for Future Generations” was adopted on the evening of June 25, according to Tajikistan’s initiative put forward by President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

"On the evening of June 25, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution entitled 'International Decade for the Strengthening of Peace for Future Generations'—an initiative put forward by the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon," the statement said.

The document reaffirms the commitment of UN member states to strengthening peace, dialogue and solidarity between generations as key foundations for ensuring the well-being of future generations.

The resolution recalls the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, including the determination to “save succeeding generations from the scourge of war” and the commitment to resolving disputes through peaceful means.

Under the resolution, the period from 2027 to 2036 is proclaimed the International Decade of Strengthening Peace for Future Generations. Its goal is to promote peacebuilding, dialogue and reconciliation, as well as cooperation between generations, including children, youth and older people, to ensure that the needs and interests of future generations are considered in policymaking and decision-making processes.

The resolution also welcomes the contribution of states, leaders and peoples that have supported peace, reconciliation, dialogue and national unity through inclusive political processes, confidence-building measures, post-conflict recovery and long-term investments in social cohesion.

It further recognizes the commitments made at the 2024 Summit of the Future and the adoption of the Pact for the Future, under which UN member states pledged to strengthen cooperation to protect the interests of future generations.

The document also highlights positive developments in Central Asia and welcomes the efforts of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to resolve border issues through peaceful means and the signing of relevant agreements.

Furthermore, the resolution calls on the UN Secretary-General, specialized agencies, regional commissions and other UN bodies to support the implementation of the Decade in cooperation with governments and relevant stakeholders. Member states, civil society organizations and other partners are encouraged to contribute to the initiative and exchange best practices and knowledge.

The adoption of the resolution marks another step in promoting the global peace agenda and strengthening international efforts to advance a culture of peace and non-violence.

Meanwhile, the adoption of the UN General Assembly resolution initiated by Tajikistan highlights the country’s growing focus on promoting peace, dialogue and international cooperation as part of its foreign policy agenda. The initiative places Tajikistan’s diplomatic efforts within the broader global discussion on conflict prevention, intergenerational responsibility and sustainable peace.