Azerbaijani cadets participate in "Aybyn-2026" Military-Patriotic Youth Gathering in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Team comprising cadets from the Jamshid Nakhchivanski Military Lyceum and the Heydar Aliyev Military Lyceum, both operating under the National Defense University, is participating in XII International "Aybyn-2026" Military-Patriotic Youth Gathering, being held in the Akmola Region, the Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense said.

Alongside teams from Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Russia, the gathering also features participants representing Kazakhstan’s security agencies, military educational institutions, and military-patriotic youth clubs, all competing to demonstrate their skills and capabilities.

In accordance with the event program, the main phases of the large-scale gathering are being held at the Amandyk Training Range of the Shokan Ualikhanov Military College. The gathering brings together nearly 1,000 participants representing 53 teams, who are competing in military-tactical field exercises, intellectual and creative contests, as well as robotics competitions.

Demonstrating a high level of professionalism throughout the "Aybyn-2026" Military-Patriotic Youth Gathering, the Azerbaijani team is representing the country with distinction.