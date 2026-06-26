Trump accuses Iran of violating ceasefire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. U.S. President Donald Trump accused Iran of violating the ceasefire.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran shot at least four One Way Attack Drones at Ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz. One of the Drones solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive Cargo Carrying Ship. Damage was done, but the Ship was able to proceed on its way. We knocked down three other Drones. Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.