Leadership of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense visits Alley of Honors, Victory Park, and Military Memorial Cemetery (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. On the occasion of June 26 – Armed Forces Day and the 108th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Army, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, along with other officials, visited the Alley of Honors and Victory Park.

This was announced in a report published by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the Ministry’s senior leadership first visited the Alley of Honors, where they laid a wreath at the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and paid profound tribute to his memory.

The Ministry’s leadership also visited the grave of the distinguished ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, where they laid flowers and honored her memory with deep respect.

Subsequently, accompanied by a guard of honor, the delegation visited Victory Park and the Military Memorial Cemetery, where wreaths were laid at the monuments in tribute to the memory of the heroes.