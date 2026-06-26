Azerbaijani representative elected member of UN CEDAW Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. In New York, during the 24th Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, Azerbaijan's candidate, Elgun Safarov, was elected as a member of the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) for the 2027–2030 term, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

According to the statement, candidates from 20 countries competed for 12 vacant seats on the Committee. Elgun Safarov, a representative of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Affairs, was elected to the Committee in the very first round of voting.

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, established under the 1979 Convention, is the principal body responsible for monitoring the implementation of the Convention. It consists of 23 independent experts elected at the global level, who review how States Parties fulfill their obligations under the Convention.

It should be recalled that, in addition to the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), over the past two weeks Azerbaijani representatives have also been elected to the Human Rights Committee (ICCPR) and the Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC), achieving the country's best-ever result in elections to the UN human rights treaty bodies.

Furthermore, following the results of previous elections, Azerbaijan is already represented on the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) and the Committee on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families (CMW).

As a result, Azerbaijani representatives will serve on five of the ten existing UN human rights treaty bodies. In terms of representation in these bodies, Azerbaijan shares second and third place among all UN member states with the People's Republic of China, providing further evidence of the country's growing international standing and the high level of confidence it enjoys within the international community.

